March 17, 1936 ~ April 5, 2020
Our sweet mother, grandmother and great grandmother Nancy Mae Luikart passed away on April 5, 2020 after a short struggle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Nancy was born on March 17, 1936 to Edward and Nellie Cundiff in Barton, Ohio. She attended school at the Ohio School for the Deaf in Columbus. She married the love of her life, Wallace Luikart on December 24, 1955 and was married for 62 years. They had 2 sons - Dean (Cyndy) of Sandy, Utah and Steven (Deanna). Nancy and Wallace lived in Ohio where they worked and raised their two boys. Upon retirement they decided to move to Arizona where they enjoyed the warm weather, family, grandkids, and friends for many years. Nancy and Wallace also spent many years living in Utah with Dean and his family and being remarkable grandparents.
Nancy enjoyed the outdoors and seeing new places, playing cards, games and going to the deaf center wherever they lived at the time to be with friends. She loved her grandchildren and particularly loved her great grandchildren who will miss sitting on her lap watching cartoons, sharing cookies, giving hugs and the (ASL) I love you sign. Nancy leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Nancy did her best to remember and celebrate each grandchild and great grandchild's birthday with a card and a gift. She always wrote Love Gramma, xoxo
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband (Wallace) and son (Steven) as well as 3 sisters and 1 brother. She is survived by her son Dean and beloved daughter-in-law Cyndy, daughter-in-law Deanna as well as one brother (Edward) and one sister (Sarah) and her grandchildren and their families.
The family and mom are grateful for the wonderful doctors, nurses and aides at LDS Hospital on the oncology floor who provided the best care and compassion.
We would also like to thank Serenity Funeral Homes of Draper for their help and care. There are no funeral services planned and the family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020