Nancy N. Mathews
1945 ~ 2020
Nancy Nortz Mathews of Salt Lake passed away peacefully, with perfectly manicured nails, at her home on June 23. She was born on April 10, 1945 to Chester W. Nortz and Laura Fairchild Smith. She graduated from Highland High, completed her undergrad at the University of Utah and her master's degree from Utah State University. She was married to Karl F. Mathews and was the proud mother of David N. Mathews.
Nancy began her teaching career at Olympus High and taught until 1977, then she was the Social Studies Specialist at the Utah State Office of Education and the Director of the Utah Law-Related Education Project, specializing in the Utah Mock Trial Competition. Nancy enjoyed reading, knitting, gardening, and volunteering. Nancy was very generous and actively involved in her community: Woman's Board of Westminster College, P.E.O., AAUW, Alliance House, O.C. Tanner Scholarship Committee, Assistance League, and the Cache Valley Dairy Princess.
She is survived by her loving son David, her sister Mary (Thomas) Shader of Emmet, Idaho, sister-in-law, Karen Mathews Behle of San Jose, California, and nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Internment Larkin Sunset Lawn.
In lieu of flowers, please visit www.pbsutah.org/nancy
to honor Nancy and her appreciation of PBS Utah/KUED.