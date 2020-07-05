1/1
Nancy Nortz Mathews
1945 - 2020
Nancy N. Mathews
1945 ~ 2020
Nancy Nortz Mathews of Salt Lake passed away peacefully, with perfectly manicured nails, at her home on June 23. She was born on April 10, 1945 to Chester W. Nortz and Laura Fairchild Smith. She graduated from Highland High, completed her undergrad at the University of Utah and her master's degree from Utah State University. She was married to Karl F. Mathews and was the proud mother of David N. Mathews.
Nancy began her teaching career at Olympus High and taught until 1977, then she was the Social Studies Specialist at the Utah State Office of Education and the Director of the Utah Law-Related Education Project, specializing in the Utah Mock Trial Competition. Nancy enjoyed reading, knitting, gardening, and volunteering. Nancy was very generous and actively involved in her community: Woman's Board of Westminster College, P.E.O., AAUW, Alliance House, O.C. Tanner Scholarship Committee, Assistance League, and the Cache Valley Dairy Princess.
She is survived by her loving son David, her sister Mary (Thomas) Shader of Emmet, Idaho, sister-in-law, Karen Mathews Behle of San Jose, California, and nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Internment Larkin Sunset Lawn.
In lieu of flowers, please visit www.pbsutah.org/nancy to honor Nancy and her appreciation of PBS Utah/KUED.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
July 4, 2020
I was so lucky to have Nancy as a teacher at Olympus High in 1969. She was inspiring and enthusiastic. She certainly sparked my interest in Social Studies. It looks like she went on to do great things in her life. My sincere condolences to her family and friends.
Susan Mathis
Student
July 4, 2020
Knowing that Mock Trials was a big, pleasant part of my daughter's life, I send kudos to Nancy for contributing her talents to this good cause. Kendra Dinerstein
Kendra Dinerstein
Friend
July 3, 2020
Brandy Tilt
July 3, 2020
Nancy was a wonderful friend and supporter to me. I will miss her very much.
Eva-Maria Bates
Friend
July 2, 2020
Nancy was such a good friend! Willing to do anything for anybody.! Her friendship with Betty was full of laughter, joy and love. I dont know how Berry would have gotten among without her...
Youll be missed sweet Nancy
Susan
Friend
July 2, 2020
Wonderful friend,neighbor and mentor
Cece Holt
Friend
July 1, 2020
I graduated from Olympus HS in 1973. She was always so sharp, engaging, full of energy and happy. A wonderful teacher who made a difference in so many lives of young men and women. She was something else...!!! Omnis autem mulier quia tempus,
Grant Mullen
Student
