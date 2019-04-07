|
|
Nancy Skeen Fowler
1927 - 2019
Cottonwood Heights, Utah-Nancy Skeen Fowler age 91, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Nancy was born October 9, 1927 in Salt Lake City, the daughter of D. A. and Bertha (Kerr) Skeen; the youngest of five daughters. She attended local schools and the University of Utah where she met Hugh Fowler. They were best friends, lovers, and care givers all their lives. They married January 1, 1946 and raised 6 wonderful children. Nancy worked at Holy Cross Hospital as a patient Advocate for 15 years and retired to spend time with a growing family of grand and great grandchildren. No public services are planned at this time. Nancy is survived by her husband, Hugh; children, Scott (Pearl) Fowler, daughter-in-law Toi Lee Fowler, Susan Fowler Goodsell, Robin (Danny) Clyde, Tracy (Leilani) Fowler, Barry (Mary Catherine) Fowler; 23 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Greg Fowler. To express sympathies please go to www.memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019