Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary Cemetery & Crematorium
10055 S State St
Sandy, UT 84070
(801) 566-1249
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary Cemetery & Crematorium
10055 S State St
Sandy, UT 84070
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary Cemetery & Crematorium
10055 S State St
Sandy, UT 84070
Nancy V. Janney


1955 - 2019
Nancy V. Janney Obituary
Nancy V Janney
1955~2019
Cottonwood Heights, UT-Born January of 1955 to Albert and Verona Vlaarrdingerbroek. Passed away from a hard fought battle with cancer on November 13, 2019. Married Dale Janney March of 1979 and they traveled to many different destinations .She had two wonderful daughters: Kim (Eric) Watts and Samantha (Craig) Hamer. Between them they gave Nancy six wonderful grandchildren that she loved with all her heart, Tyson, Isaac, Paxton, Parker,Hailey and Charlotte. She will be dearly missed by all.
Graveside services will be held on November 18, 2019 at Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary, 10055 S State St, Sandy, Utah at 1:00 pm with a viewing 2 hours prior to service.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019
