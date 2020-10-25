May 5, 1928 ~ October 20, 2020
Nanette Elise Stapp Eccles was born May 5, 1928 in Ogden, Utah to Oscar Still and Eva Estelle Stapp. She died peacefully of natural causes on October 20, 2020. Please use this link to read the complete online version of this obituary: https://memorials.walkersanderson.com/nanette-eccles/4364074/index.php
Nanette grew up in Marysvale, Utah in the loving family of Oscar, Eva, and Nanette's older beloved brother Roy. Nan and her life-long best friend, Emily Sanderson, explored the countryside around their community and grew to love the landscape. Nanette's family moved to Provo, Utah where she graduated from Provo High and entered Brigham Young University to study journalism. Her vibrance and brilliant red hair drew attention. It made her famous in fly-fishing circles and landed her featured article in The American Magazine. See more online.
Nanette met and married James Roland Eccles, the quarterback of the 47, 48, 49 BYU football teams. Jim and Nan raised their four kids in Davis County, Utah. Nanette managed homelife and outside work with assurance. Among other jobs, she held a 25-year career as a case worker in Utah Family Services for People with Disabilities. Nan spent the last years of her career in her beloved Moab where she earned the nickname Walking-Stick Woman. See more online.
She retired to Salt Lake City. Her joy as she moved into Friendship Manor in SLC was to continue to befriend and love people. Her kindness was from a truly loving spirit of acceptance and friendliness.
Nanette's beautiful life will be honored in a graveside service October 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Orem City Cemetery, with thanks to the Walker-Sanderson Mortuary for compassionate assistance. Thanks also to the nurses and assistants at Solstice Home Health, Hospice & Palliative Care.
In lieu of flowers, our mother would thank you for any donations to Allies with Families (https://allieswithfamilies.org
), an organization that helps families with children of special needs.