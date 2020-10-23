1/2
Nanette Leigh Merrick Sturgill
1947 ~ 2020
Beloved mother, grandmother, activist and musician, world traveler and quilter, Nanette Leigh Merrick Sturgill, passed away unexpectedly in her home in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 20, 2020.
Born on March 24, 1947, Nanette grew up with her parents and one sibling, Jean, in Charles City, Iowa. She graduated from Sioux Falls College in 1965 with her Bachelor's Degree in Music Performance, with an emphasis in Organ Performance.
Nanette's love for music and the arts played a big role in crafting who she was as a person. She spent many years playing the piano and shared her extensive musical talents with family, friends and several congregations throughout her life. Nanette worked hard to pass on her love of music to her children and grandchildren.
In 1979, Nanette pursued a Master's Degree in Audiology from the University of Utah. She went on to work at Primary Children's Medical Center in Salt Lake City for 30 years, until her retirement as Director of Speech and Hearing in 2012.
Nanette cared deeply about education and health care for all - and was very well respected within the medical community. Throughout her career, she contributed to many advancements in technologies and processes which directly impacted the lives of patients. Nanette helped develop the Infant Hearing Screening program, the first intraoperative monitor for spinal surgery at the Medical Center and the development of the cochlear implant. Her work was published in journals worldwide.
Nanette dedicated herself wholeheartedly to her family, community and to being a good steward for the planet. She had a penchant for adventure and exploration, which led to many trips with family and friends. International trips included visits to Ireland, France, Ukraine and Taiwan.
In more recent years, Nanette became an avid art quilter. She produced many beautiful works for her friends and loved ones, participated enthusiastically in her local quilt guild and her work has been included in quilting publications.
Nanette is survived by her loving husband, Harold Lee Sturgill, her son Vincent Andrew Newberg and wife Linda La Newberg, daughter Holly Kirsten, stepson Lane Sturgill, niece Hannah Elizabeth Mack, three grandsons, Jude Dutton, Ian and Carter Newberg, and a fluffy, portly dog named Frankie. She is preceded in death by her father Hollis Dwight Merrick, her mother Lucile A. Arthur Merrick, and her sister, Jean Ann Merrick Mack.
In lieu of flowers, Nanette would appreciate contributions to the following organizations:
Habitat for Humanity - https://tinyurl.com/y4u23s32
Doctors Without Borders - https://tinyurl.com/y652cyfv
Rainbow Acres - https://tinyurl.com/y3c2gqxd

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 23, 2020.
October 22, 2020
Nan was a talented woman in so many ways. She was kind and caring to all. I am fortunate to be the proud owner of 2 of her beautiful quilts this one currently hanging up in our house. She will be missed.
Patricia Lambdin
Friend
October 22, 2020
I was very fortunate to have met Mrs. Sturgill through her daughter Holly. She was such a kind and thoughtful person. I admired her creativity and her beautiful quilt art. I wear one the beautiful masks she made during the COVID-19 pandemic and she donated one of her beautiful quilt creations to a benefit held for me when I was being treated for cancer a few years back. What a loving legacy she has left for many generations to come and for the lives she touched that were made richer for knowing her. Rest In Peace Mrs. Nanette Sturgill. We will all miss you.
Narissa Bond
Friend
