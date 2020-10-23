I was very fortunate to have met Mrs. Sturgill through her daughter Holly. She was such a kind and thoughtful person. I admired her creativity and her beautiful quilt art. I wear one the beautiful masks she made during the COVID-19 pandemic and she donated one of her beautiful quilt creations to a benefit held for me when I was being treated for cancer a few years back. What a loving legacy she has left for many generations to come and for the lives she touched that were made richer for knowing her. Rest In Peace Mrs. Nanette Sturgill. We will all miss you.

Narissa Bond

Friend