Dec 16, 1971 ~ Dec 14, 2019
Nanette 'Nikki' Dawn Cowley, age 47 born on December 16, 1971 in Joplin, Missouri to Jerry and Carol Ulrich passed away at home on December 14, 2019 in Marbleton, Wyoming. Nikki grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah and also lived in Idaho and Montana. An adventurous spirit, who lived life on her terms, Nikki enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, traveling and scuba diving. Nikki's professional endeavors included swift water rescue, river guide, helicopter pilot, heavy hauling, equipment operator and business owner of High Desert Hotshots. She loved animals and had many pets including dogs, horses, cats, racoons and skunks. Nikki was always known for putting others first. She cared deeply for and consistently supported those in need.
Those who benefited from her love and generosity the most were her nieces and nephews, whom she raised as her own for most of their lives. She passed on blessings of wisdom to each of them and her lessons forever changed their lives. Nikki was preceded in death by her grandmother Lois Brady and her mother Carol Ulrich. She is survived by Jerry Ulrich (father) and Bradley Eves and William Cowley who were her lifelong friends and companions. She is also survived by Bobby Jensen (brother), Susan Cowley (sister), JJ Ulrich (brother) Wendy Petric (sister), as well as several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Friday December 20th at 11:00 AM at the Big Piney L.D.S. Church. A viewing will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the services in the Plainview Cemetery.
The family wishes that memorial contributions be made to ASPCA.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019