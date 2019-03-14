|
|
1963 ~ 2019
On March 11, 2019, Nannette Oviatt was tragically and unexpectedly taken from this world at the age of 55. Nan, as most people knew her, was the brightest light in the lives of those around her. She was the most amazing wife, mom, Nanny, and friend and our own personal ray of sunshine.
Nan was born in Ogden, Utah on June 17, 1963 to Al and Vickie Uribe. She served her country in the Air National Guard for 27 years and loved every minute of it. She spent most of her life in Utah before moving to Maryland in 2007 to work for the National Guard Bureau. It was there that she met her true love, Chris. They were married on November 11, 2012. They spent her happiest years golfing, skiing, travelling, and just enjoying being together. The greatest joy of her life was being Nanny to her grandchildren. They were her everything and she spoiled them to no end.
She is survived by her husband Chris Terrell, children, Serena (Ryan) Brickey and Devin (Brooke) Oviatt, grandchildren, Skylar, Emersyn, Ainsley, and Camdyn, and countless family and friends. Preceding her in death are her parents and brother, Mark.
Nothing can ever prepare you for the sudden loss of someone so special. We will forever remember your smile, your laugh, and your silly sense of humor. We love you so much and we will never stop thinking of you, not for one single day.
Funeral services will be held at St. Marguerite Catholic Church at 15 S 7th St in Tooele, Utah at 11 am. A light luncheon will be provided immediately following the service. Nan will be laid to rest at Taylorsville City Cemetery (4575 S. Redwood Rd.) at 3pm. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to PetsForPatriots.org.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019