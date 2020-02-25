|
|
Naomi Ruth Ipson (Summers)
1965 ~ 2020
Naomi Ruth Ipson (Summers), born October14,-1965 in Beech Grove, Indiana to Daniel and Violet Summers.
She passed away February 24, 2020, in her home cared for by Family and Quality Hospice. She fought a courageous fight against cancer for several years.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT with a viewing one hour prior. Interment will be held at the Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Rd. West Jordan, UT. Additional information can be found at www.broomheadfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020