|
|
Nathalie "Tally" Andreasen Davis
1925 ~ 2019
Nathalie "Tally" Andreasen Davis returned peacefully to her Heavenly Father on August 24, 2019 in Bountiful, Utah at the age of 93.
Tally is survived by her sons Mike Atkins (Debra), Douglas Atkins (Stefanie); her brother Dick; Grandchildren, Jake (Jennifer), Rosanna (Raed), Tina (Dante), Miranda (Kevin), Antonia, David (KK), Dante (Emily), Zoey, Buddy, Andrew (deceased), Michael Jr., Katherine, Cassie (deceased), Weston and many great grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her husband Leland Frank Davis and daughter Natalya "Tink" Hofer.
Tally was born on December 9, 1925 in Grace, Idaho to Andrew and Myrtle Andreasen. She was the eighth child, out of eleven. She graduated from Western Montana College in 1964 with a bachelor's degree in education. She began teaching English at Grand View High School in 1965. In 1970 she married her 'sweetheart' Frank Davis in Elko Nevada and moved to the ranch in Bruneau Idaho.
Tally was accomplished and talented at many things; including sewing, quilting, embroidery, painting, writing, and drama productions; but is most often recognized for her cooking and storytelling skills! She loved to cook for those she cared about and loved to share her stories. She enjoyed having 'young helpers' on the ranch helping her gather eggs and pick vegetables from her garden. She was a kind and generous individual, making sure all those around her were cared for. In her later days she loved making quilts and knitting hats for kids at Primary Children's Hospital. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Nothing meant more to her than her family and she will be missed.
A funeral is scheduled for August 31 at 12:00 pm at the Grand View Idaho Chapel (37873 ID-78 Grand View ID), with a viewing at 11:00 am. Following her services interment will occur at the Bruneau Idaho cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her sweetheart Frank. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Tally's life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Owyhee Cattlemen's Association in Tally's name, at P.O. Box 400, Marsing, ID 83639
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Legacy House and Lakeview Hospital who cared for Tally and ensured that she was comfortable in her last days. Also, a special thanks to Debra Atkins who visited and cared for her each day while she resided at Legacy House. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019