|
|
Nathan Andrew Miller
1973 - 2020
Nathan Andrew Miller (47), passed away unexpectedly on January 14, 2020 in West Valley City, Utah.
Nathan was born January 13, 1973 to Deloris and Gregory Miller in Salt Lake City, Utah, he was the second of seven children. He attended Spanish Fork High School, Class of 1991.
Nathan was the father of six children and four stepchildren, and grandfather of four. His love and care for all of them was legendary. Nathan was responsible and hard-working. He was a good listener. Always slow to anger. He gave good advice and had a shoulder you could lean on. Nathan was also just a goofy kid at heart, we will always remember his contagious laughter. He made everyone feel welcomed and loved, and had the warmest bear hugs in the world.
Nathan was a truck driver by trade, something he took great pride in. He furthered his education by teaching himself guitar, computers, art and photography and graphic design. He also enjoyed fishing, nature, music, going to concerts and movies.
In 2017 Nathan married his sweetheart, Jennifer. They were best friends and so in love. They never had even one quarrel. They healed each other in many ways. It meant the world to Nathan to have someone who believed in him and his dreams.
Nathan is survived by his mother, Deloris Miller; father, Gregory Miller; wife, Jennifer Miller; 10 children and step children, (children of Tammy Mouton) Tiffany Hernandez (Michael), Natalie Sudweeks (Brek), Whitney Vickery (Tyler), Joy Miller, (children of Emily Miller) Braiden Muir, Chloe Miller, Kaitlyn Miller, (children of Jennifer Miller) AJ Chubak, Anna Chubak, Abigaile Chubak; 4 Grandchildren, Saylor Sudweeks, Allysse Vickery, Bella Sudweeks, Jaykob Vickery; 3 brothers, David Miller (Jesse), Aaron Miller, Jeremy Miller; 3 sisters, Dorianna Montoya (Raul), Elizabeth Miller (Blair), Christina Miller.
Nathan's passing has left an incredible void in the lives of so many, but also a legacy of loving and living to the fullest. Please join us as we celebrate his life.
Services will be held Saturday, January 25 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wanderwood Ward located at 2195 East Pepperwood Drive, Sandy, UT. Friends and family may visit Friday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, UT, or Saturday morning at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 24, 2020