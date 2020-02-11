|
Nathan Edgar Brower, a beloved father and brother, passed on February 7th, 2020. Nathan was an inspiration to others. Nathan was born February 19, 1979 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Sheila and Fred Brower, who preceded him in death. He will continue to be a part of this world through his sons, siblings, friends and fiancé, Natalie Marx. Nathan will always be remembered for his gentle spirit, grace, and ultimate sacrifice. Funeral Services are on Saturday February 15, 11:00 am at Redwood Mortuary, 6500 S. Redwood Rd, with viewing at 9:00 am on Saturday. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 11, 2020