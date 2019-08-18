|
|
Nathan George Welch
1985 ~ 2019
Nathan George Welch passed away on August 4, 2019 after a long struggle with mental illness and drug addiction. Nate will forever be remembered as the life of the party with a huge, caring heart. Nate was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 15, 1985 and moved with his family to Scottsdale, Arizona, and later to Salt Lake City where he graduated from East High School. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Nate attended the University of Utah where he enjoyed affiliating with Beta Theta Pi.
Nate loved to ski and be in the outdoors…. desert ,beach or mountains. He was an Eagle Scout. And over the past few years he discovered the adrenaline rush of skydiving! He completed over 100 jumps and had certified as a B level jumper. He had a great love for his family at Skydive Utah. He loved to travel and to meet new people from all walks of life.
Nate was fiercely loyal to his family and is survived by his parents, Buzz and Kelly Welch, two sisters, Beth (Landon) Fielding, Megan (Korbin) King, a brother Ryan (Ellen), four nephews; Bronson, Cal, Jones and Oliver and one niece, Georgia. Also, his beloved dogs, Koda and Armor. He is also survived by grandparents Connie Fuller and George and Linda Welch. Aunts/Uncles; Kate and Greg Wacker, Kent and Chris Fuller and Patricia and Scott Olsen and many cousins. He was proceeded in death by his grandfather Glen E. Fuller, Grandmother Marilyn C. Welch, and Uncle Kim G. Fuller.
Nate's family would like to thank the Provo Police department and Search and Rescue for their efforts in Nate's behalf.
To honor Nate's adventurous lifestyle, his ashes will be scattered in all the places he loved across the globe, including a memorial jump at Skydive Utah so that he can fly one last time.
A casual celebration of Nate's life will be held at Larkin Sunset lawn (2350 East 1300 South, SLC) on Wednesday, August 21st, 2019 from 6pm to 8 pm. We love you Nate….fly free!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019