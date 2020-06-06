1973 ~ 2020
Nathan Kennard passed away in Draper UT on May 28, 2020 from Multiple Sclerosis. There will be no funeral services, but condolences and memories can be shared with his family as indicated in the full obituary available on the website for Premier Funeral Services (premierfuneral.com).
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.