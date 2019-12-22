|
1965 ~ 2019
Nathan Wilhelm Herbert Ludwig (Nate the Great), 53, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in Murry, Utah. Nathan was born December 2, 1965, in Manila, Philippines. He is the son of Evan Herbert and Margarete Wilma Barbara Ludwig.
Nathan is survived by his son, Wesley, and daughter, Marsha. He is also survived by his father and mother, Evan and Barbara Ludwig, and six siblings, Martha Beacco of St. George, Marcus Ludwig of Dallas, Texas, Tonja Fox of Cedar City, Heidi Ludwig of Afton, Wyoming, Daniel Ludwig of Parachute Colorado, and Sahra Hiss of Spanish Fork.
Nathan attended Cedar City High School, (home of the Redman) and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the California Anaheim Mission. Upon returning home, Nathan earned a degree in Math and Science from Southern Utah University.
Nathan was a beloved brother and friend. When we think of him, we remember his kindness, his acts of charity, and his humility. Nathan was never assuming. He only saw the good in others, and always found the good humor in the downside of things, choosing to remain positive when the situation seemed otherwise.
Nathan will be remembered for many of his likes and passion as a youth and as a teenager like the games he loved to play and the foods he loved to eat. But as the pages of time turned from youth to manhood, Nathan will be remembered for the work he did for his ancestors in the House of the Lord. Nathan loved the temple and the people he served with. The time he spent in the Temple gave him hope and increased his faith in the future.
Nathan's passing has caused a pause in our lives. In a large family like ours, we never really thought about who would pass first, or a sibling passing before our parents. Death was something we weren't prepared for.
Nathan, we miss you. God be with you 'til we meet again.
(A private memorial will be held December 26, 2019 in Cedar City Utah at 155 East 400 South Cedar City Utah 84720 by family and close friends.)
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019