1/1
Neal Clarke Griffiths
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neal Clarke Griffiths
1960 ~ 2020
Neal Clarke Griffiths, age 59, passed away from cancer on September 16, 2020 in Riverton, UT, lovingly surrounded at home by his family. Neal was born on October 25, 1960 to Kenneth and Beryl (Jones) Griffiths in Murray, UT.
Neal will be sporting his best beach polo and cargo shorts one last time on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT. A memorial service will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 12459 Dansie Way, Riverton, UT with a viewing one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you please donate to the American Cancer Society or the IMC Cancer Center in Neal C. Griffith's name. For more information and full obituary, please see www.broomheafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Memorial service
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 21, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Evan Griffiths
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved