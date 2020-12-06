10/21/37 ~ 11/22/20

There's a lot to say about Neal and it's been difficult to get all of it in his final tribute. He was born into an amazing family and lived in Escalon, CA, [his parents, Cleo Harry Barth and Geneva Dorothy Edmondson, and brothers CH (Joyce) and Dick (Colleen)]. In the middle of 5th grade, he moved with his parents to a sheep farm in Sheridan, MT. Their house had only had electricity for 1 ½ years and still didn't have indoor plumbing or heating besides the Franklin stove in the living room. There are lots of amusing stories about taking care of the sheep, playing on his school's 6-man football team (every boy played), and taking a bath once a week in the same water that everyone else had already bathed in because it was too laborious to heat up water for everyone to have a fresh go.

There are also lots of stories of moving to Twin Falls, ID, before his sophomore year of high school. This is where he first got involved with choir and drama, earning a spot with a vocal quartet and many acting leads throughout his high school career. He graduated from Twin Falls HS as the student body president and worked at the radio station as a DJ, which provided much fodder for stories as well.

After completing a couple of years at BYU, Neal went into the Navy to become a pilot. There are numerous tales of his training days, including being part of the prestigious Naval Aviation Cadet Choir where he sang for Mr. Disney at the opening of Disneyland, escorted Miss Venezuela at the Miss Universe Contest, and even sang on the Steve Allen Show. (We won't mention the time he had a solo and got distracted by the music in an adjoining room and ended up coming in on the wrong note during The Lord's Prayer.) He also landed a plane on an aircraft carrier six times, barely survived POW training, was shot down over the South China Sea, and ended up primarily flying the P5M after being stationed at Sangley Point in the Philippines.

After the navy, Neal went home and met Kris Call. They started dating and both went down to BYU for school. They were inseparable even though Neal was also busy performing, working, and occasionally studying. That summer he decided to cool it with Kris and perform at Grand Ledge, MI. There were 14 in the company and they did 10 plays in 12 weeks. Even though he was incredibly busy, he missed Kris enough to romantically propose over the phone. She said yes and ended up planning the wedding while he was away. They married in Sept. of 1963.

After returning to BYU, Neal was asked to perform for a USO tour of the Far East, leaving in March. Kris was pregnant and due in October, but it was an opportunity he couldn't turn down. Again, more stories being made.

That fall, Steve was born and soon after Neal graduated, but he went back for a teaching license (what else do you do with a degree in drama?); his first teaching job was at Montebello High School in CA, where he taught speech, drama, and debate. That next summer was a scorcher and Kris was pregnant again, but they drove to Twin for a short visit before school started and that is where Patrick was born. Neal's little family moved back for another year of teaching in a rough part of LA, but, in the hopes of making more money, ended up leaving to help his Pop with his bean brokerage in Twin. This is where his Pop told him about his cancer and that he only had a few more years.

Making phone calls at the brokerage only lasted a year before going back down to BYU to get a master's degree. Neal then applied for a job with special services in the army, where he would direct plays on bases and supervise entertainment in Germany. After selling or packing and shipping all of their stuff, Neal left and Kris and the kids went to Twin, but the job was not what they had sold it to be. Disappointed, he came home early. Kris was not happy either as going to Europe had been a life-long goal.

Neal went back to radio until he heard about a teaching job in Orem, UT. He jumped at the chance and got the job. He taught a myriad of classes during his 30 years there, including drama, film history, and even math for one semester (which he did not love). It was during this time that Neal's Pop died, Steph was born, and he began influencing hundreds of students with his passion, skill, and love. Many of those students remained friends throughout his life, and several have reached out with condolences at hearing about his passing.

The adage, "Those who can't do, teach," did not apply to Neal, as he continued to perform on stages and in film throughout Utah for decades. He was most known for his portrayal of Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof, which he performed hundreds of times in at least 14 productions. Other notables were Sancho Panza in Man of La Mancha, Harry Roat in Wait Until Dark, Big Daddy in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Grandpa in You Can't Take It with You. Neal was even in RedBox as Zacharia Finch when the movie Benji: Off the Leash! was available. He earned several awards and accolades over the years for his mad performing skills and didn't stop performing till well into his 70s.

Because teaching doesn't pay well, Neal began working as a river guide in '73 for Tour West where he ran the Colorado and Salmon Rivers for the next 13 years, 88 trips in total. It was hard work, but he described it as a special experience. Many of his friends and family members enjoyed sharing it with him as flunkies. So many good stories there.

After the kids were all gone and nearly 30 years of marriage, Neal and Kris got a divorce. It was amicable as Neal never was comfortable with confrontation. It wasn't long before he married Linda Aplanap, a sweet woman who had previously been married to Kris's new husband. Stories. They were together till her death in 2017.

Shortly thereafter, Steph and a lifelong friend, Adrianna went to lunch and invited Neal and Adrianna's mom, Debbie, at the last minute. Neal and Debbie had known each other since Neal's college days, when he and Debbie's husband Craig had been friends. In fact, it is because of Craig and Debbie that Neal and Kris bought the house on Palisade Dr, where they lived for 15 years. But the 2 couples lost track of each other except for a few words spoken through their daughters. Until brunch. Neal and Debbie's love grew fast and deep, and they were married a week before his death. The last 2 ½ years of Neal's life--those with Debbie--were a joy to watch. We had never seen him happier.

While we won't be able to hear Neal tell his stories anymore, his legacy lives large and long through his children Steve (Miriam), Patrick (Sal), and Steph, his grandchildren (9), great-grandchildren (1 7/9), extended family, and so many friends. He made us laugh, taught us how to love, and gave us an incredible example to look up to. He will be missed.

Because of the pandemic, services will not be held until it is safe to do so, which makes Hodel and Tevya's words applicable. H: "God alone knows when we shall see each other again." T: "Then we will leave it in His hands."



