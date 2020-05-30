Ned LeRoy Johnson
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ned's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1936 ~ 2020
In loving memory of Ned LeRoy Johnson 1936-2020. Ned passed away quietly in his sleep Sunday morning May 24, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT. He went in for a routine eye surgery on Thursday and ended up finding out he had Leukemia. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Marie Johnson; his brothers George, Leo, David and Kent; and his sisters Alice and Nadine. He is survived by his wife Linda, daughters Jeanine (Scott), Kathleen (Grant), Jolene, Charlene (Randall), and Kristine (Heath) and his son Douglas (Jeanine). He has 26 gran-kids and 12 great gran-kids as well as a large extended family. A Celebration of Life/Wake will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Johnson Homestead, 570 North 100 East, Pleasant Grove, UT.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Johnson Homestead
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Utah Valley Mortuary
1966 W 700 N
Lindon, UT 84042
(801) 796-3503
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved