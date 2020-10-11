1/1
Ned Woodward
Ned Alan Woodward
1941 ~ 2020
Our wonderful Husband, Father and Grandfather, Ned Alan Woodward, 79, passed away on October 6, 2020.
Ned was born on July 29, 1941 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Albert Vern Woodward and Florence Lurleen Henwood. He graduated from Cyprus High School in 1959. Ned went into the Air Force right out of high school for 4 years. He married the love of his life, Barbara Snell on June 22, 1963 at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey. Ned worked as a diesel mechanic at Caterpillar, Kennicott Copper Mine, and the City of West Valley.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Snell Woodward, his children Mary (Richard) Stevens and David Woodward, his grandchildren Joshua (Christie) Stevens, Michael (Meg) Stevens, Sierra (Collin) Austad, Caitlyn (Ryan) Krage, and Madison (Jacob) Nugent, and his great grandchildren Rebekkah, Calvin, Ryan, Lilly, Evelyn, Holden, and Bridger. He is also survived by his sister Gail (Larry) Turman. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Verna Rolfe.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Valley View Memorial Park cemetery, 4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah. Please wear masks and be respectful to social distancing.
A special thank you to all the caregivers at the V.A. and Active Home Health and Hospice (Nikki, Merina, Monica, Michelle and Sarah) for the care, comfort, and love they provided for Ned.
Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park cemetery
