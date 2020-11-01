1955 ~ 2020

Nedra Dee Roney McKell, of Springville, Utah, quietly passed away October 23, 2020

Nedra made her mother's dream of having a little girl a reality when she was born on July 5, 1955 in Marysville, California to join her two older brothers. Six younger brothers later, it was clear that one girl was enough and that she would have to hold her own. Vivacious and "in charge" from the beginning she was always the center of attention among her brothers. While still in elementary school she wrote plays and artistic performances. Nedra used her early acquired power of persuasion to convince her brothers to dress up and perform at her direction, using her parents as the audience. Sharing a three bedroom home with her parents and eight brothers meant that the family room sofa was her bed. She always knew who was coming and going and what was going on in the family. She finally got her own bedroom at age 14 after moving with the family to Lake Arrowhead in the Southern California mountains.

In high school, Nedra kept a full schedule from 6 a.m. morning seminary studies with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, to after school extracurricular activities as a Rim of the World High School Cheerleader/Song Leader. She also enjoyed being a member of the Snow Valley Ski Team in addition to many other activities. It was during high school that she travelled to Guatemala for the first time and acquired a love for the children there and a desire to help them. Nedra furthered her studies at Crafton Hills College in California as well as Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah and Brigham Young University Hawaii.

Born with an entrepreneurial spirit and a firm belief that she could do anything with the power of persuasion and without fear, Nedra looked for opportunities in many companies, all having sales in common. It was while she was studying at BYU in Provo, Utah that she conceived the idea for a skin care line containing "all of the good and none of the bad". She partnered with her friend, Sandie Tillotson and her brother, Blake Roney, and Nu-Skin International was born. It has grown to be one of the leading and most innovative multi-level companies in the world with sales organizations in more than 50 countries. Along the way she also dedicated her time and efforts to real estate investment and many philanthropic pursuits.

Nedra founded the Rose Education Foundation, which provides education to children in Guatemala and water to many towns. She travelled there often to personally give her love to the children. In addition, she immersed herself in helping the American Indian Services improve the lives of American Indians and especially their children. She visited their communities and encouraged them to dream and better their lives through hard work and to believe in themselves. Nedra invited the people she met into her home and truly loved and cared for them.

Nedra was a great storyteller. With a flair for the dramatic, her stories grew bigger than life, but always captivated, encouraged and inspired. She could sew, sing, cook, play the guitar and make beautiful jewelry, which she freely gifted to others, always with a loving story of the meaning of each stone and bead.

In 2006, Nedra moved back to Utah to fulfill her dream/affirmation of becoming a farmer's wife and to raise 12 children together in a cabin. She met Rob McKell, who had worked on the house and grounds of the home she had purchased. Nedra told friends that she would marry Rob, he just didn't know it yet. She invited him over, and soon learned that he had five children, and that he was indeed a farmer and livestock producer. They were married on August 9, 2007 and sealed shortly thereafter. With Nedra's seven living children and Rob's five, she received her dream of a farmer, 12 children and a mountain home in beautiful Hobble Creek Canyon.

Nedra had the faith of a mustard seed and truly loved the Lord above all. Most of her life she wore a necklace with a tiny mustard seed in a small glass globe as a symbol of faith. She loved her family, and her brothers and their families. She had a special place in her heart for all children. She facilitated efforts and made it possible for many couples to adopt and complete their families. Nedra spent countless hours listening to her friends while counseling and worrying about them.

Awaiting to receive Nedra with open and loving arms are her parents, Jeane and Arden Roney and her daughter, Tarah Jeane Smith among many other loved ones.

Left here to honor her memory are her husband, Robert C. McKell, her mother- in-law, Kathleen Holley McKell, her children, Jentry, Robert Jr. (Ariauna), Cheyenne (Robert), Landon (Emma), Kylee (Seth), Brooke, River, Kade (McKynlee), Summer, Connor, Coral, Winter, her grandchildren, Ensley, David, Noah, Brooke, Kacen, Cheznie, Ivie, LoLa, Slayter, Saigelynn, Willow, her brothers, Rick (Kim), Kirk (Melanie), Mark (Carlos), Blake (Nancy), Derek (Becky), Brooke (Denice), Burke (Andrea), Park (Stephanie), Ryan (Dorothy), Brad (Rachael), Greg (Christine), Reagan (Patience) and many, many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and countless friends.

Nedra loved bling, jewelry, lace, leather, perfume, flowing clothes, giving and more giving, limelight, laughter, storytelling, friends, mystery, drama, travel, Christmas, food, parties, living life to the fullest, lipstick and lashes, nails and hair.

As we honor Nedra's life we will always remember her as we recall never ending stories of a life full of charity, service, kindness and love.

A private family service was held Friday, October 30, 2020.



