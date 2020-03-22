|
1930 ~ 2020
Nedra Nuttall Blumenthal passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 in her home in Henderson, Nevada. Nedra is survived by her son Stephen E. Blumenthal, Heber, Utah, her older sister Shirley Child, Seattle, Washington, her younger sister Jane N. Sacco, Oceanside, California, her nephew David Baxter, Seattle, Washington and her niece, Kathy A. Sacco MacDougall, Las Vegas, Nevada. Nedra was born May 18, 1930, to Ross and Helen Nuttall, in Payson, Utah and lived in Salt Lake City, Utah for many years before moving to Las Vegas, NV.
Nedra loved her work at Utah Power and Light and retired after 30 years of service. She was an avid golfer and played with many women leagues where she developed long-term and deep friendships. Nedra traveled the world and most recently enjoyed a vacation in Africa with her family where she walked with the lions. Nedra was deeply devoted to her family and enjoyed the vigor of living life to the fullest every minute. Nedra's motto was "Always say Yes to every invitation." Nedra was the life of the party, made visitors feel welcomed, and enjoyed a beautiful home surrounded by her favorite things. We ask you remember Nedra in living color and raise your glass to celebrate this beautiful and amazing women. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation to a foundation of your choice.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020