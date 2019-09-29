|
|
Neil Glenn Harris
Oct. 23, 1939 ~ Sept 24, 2019
Neil Glenn Harris was born Oct. 23, 1939 in Murray, Utah, to A. Robert and Lavinia Harris. He died Sept. 24th at Utah Valley Hospital of cardiac arrest.
Neil was as tough as nails. He was a Harley man and he loved his motorcycles. He loved his garage, and in years past, it was the town's hangout. You could find the coolest things in his garage.
Neil started working at 15 years old, and never stopped until two years ago. He began working as a miner in the LDS Church vaults. He then traveled all over the country as a foreman on tunnel construction projects. One of Neil's projects in Charleston, SC, broke world tunneling records, and is listed in the Guinness Book of Work Records. Neil was very proud of that. He took enormous pride in everything he did.
Neil also owned his own excavation company in Heber City. He later worked for Wasatch County for ten years. After retiring, he opened an RV repair business and continued working until two years ago, at age 77.
He was married to Bonnie Bown and had five children. They later divorced.
Neil then married the love of his life, the mother of five children herself. Neil called Joleen "his bride" for the next 49 years, until the day he died.
Neil is survived by his wife, Joleen; his children: Christy Monteer (Gary), John H. Harris (Claudine), Cindy Hansen(Marlin), Matt Harris (Jennifer); his step-children: Shari Watkins (Blaine), Michael Talbot (Jim Glenn), John Talbot (Shannon), Dan Talbot (Rika), and Tony Talbot. He is also survived by one sister, Ruth Lund (Gerry); 23 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.
Neil is preceded in death by his daughter, Sheila Harris Mair, his parents, and brother, Bob Harris.
Please join us in celebrating Neil's life. There will be a viewing on Tuesday, October 1, from 6 - 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 2, at 11 a.m., with a viewing one hour prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Services will be held at Heber Valley Funeral Home, 288 N. Main St., Heber City, UT. Condolences may be shared online at www.probstfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019