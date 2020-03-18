Home

1955 - 2020
Neil J. Scovil Obituary
Neil J Scovil
1955 ~ 2020
Neil J Scovil 1955-2020 Neil J Scovil, age 64, passed away on March 13, 2020. Born September 21, 1955, in Salt Lake City to Vern and Dorene Scovil. Married Julie Thompson on June 2, 1984. Survived by his wife Julie, 2 children Michelle (Stuart), Jeremy all of Salt Lake City. In light of our current situation, the family has decided to have a family graveside service and will have a celebration of life at a later date. To see full obituary visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 18, 2020
