1922 ~ 2019
Neil Kenneth Mahoney passed away peacefully on October 18th, 2019 at the young age of 97. Neil was born in Lake Creek, Utah on July 25th, 1922. He was the son of Louris V. and Mary Crook Mahoney.
He worked side-by-side on the family farm with his dad and brothers until being called to serve his country in World War II along with his brothers, Grant and Dale. He served in the Army-Air Force Engineers building airstrips in North Africa and Italy.
Upon return, he met and married the love of his life, Doris Elaine Murdock in the Salt Lake Temple, on August 19th, 1946. They were married for 73 wonderful years and could still be seen holding hands.
He made his living with Wasatch County and then with Geneva Steel, where he worked for 30 years. He always joked that he had the highest paying job because he operated an overhead crane.
They spent 12 years as caretakers at Holliday Park. Where they made many wonderful life long friends. Many winters were spent in Overton, Nevada and St. George, Utah. Where many additional friendships were created and outlasted.
Most important to him is God, family, and country. He saluted the flag whenever the opportunity presented itself. He held bragging rights at the Wasatch Senior Citizen Center playing pool with a great group of friends.
He is survived by his loving wife Doris and his children: Virginia Abplanalp (Larry) Roosevelt, UT, Claudia Anderson (Steven) Heber, UT, Kent Mahoney (Kathy) Eagle Mountain, UT, Roger Mahoney (Colette) Payson, UT, and sister Glenna Lloyd, Charleston, UT.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Dale and Grant, and sister Afton. As well as his in-laws Tom and Millie L. Murdock.
Neil and Doris have enjoyed their 25 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at the Heber East Stake Center on Monday October 28th, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. and Tuesday October 29th from 10:30 A.M. - 11:30 A.M.. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon at the Heber East Stake Center, 2395 South Mill Road Heber City, Utah.
Internment to follow will be held at the Heber City Cemetery. Friends and family may visit the online guestbook and share a memory of Neil at www.hebervalleyfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019