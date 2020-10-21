Neils Max Peterson
1947 ~ 2020
Neils was born on September 24, 1947 to Max and Donna Peterson in Salt Lake City, UT. On October 20, 2020, Neils lost his courageous year-long battle with cancer surrounded by loved ones in both person and spirit.
Neils is survived by his loving wife, Loralee, his children Kim (Troy), Steve (Berneen), Joni (Jerry), and Sallee, his mother Donna, his siblings Sharon, Dave (Kris), and Rob, along with many other family and friends who will miss him terribly. Neils is preceded in death by his father, Max, his brother Don, his wife Peggi, and his grandchildren Travis and Chance.
A viewing will be held in his honor on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Broomhead Funeral Home (12600 W. 2200 S.). Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11 AM at the LDS ward building (12210 S. 2700 W.) with graveside services to follow at the South Jordan Cemetery (10630 S. 1055 W.). For the full obituary, please visit www.broomheadfuneralhome.com