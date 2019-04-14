Home

Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Kenwood 1st Ward
1765 East 3080 South
Millcreek, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Kenwood 1st Ward
1765 East 3080 South
Millcreek, UT
Nelda Robinson Wall White

Nelda Robinson Wall White Obituary
Nelda Robinson Wall White passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00am at the Kenwood 1st Ward, 1765 East 3080 South, Millcreek, UT; friends and family are invited to visit Friday evening 6:00-8:00pm at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, and at the church Saturday morning 9:30-10:30am prior to the service. Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
To read Nelda's full obituary or post messages for the family please visit: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019
