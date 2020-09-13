"Ned" Neldon R Sommers
1934 ~ 2020
Grantsville, UT-(Ned) Neldon R Sommers, age 86, passed away on September 6, 2020 in Grantsville, Utah. He was born on February 19, 1934 in Bingham Canyon, Utah to Joseph and Belle Sommer. He married Joyce Chapman on November 29, 1952.
Ned was an accomplished welder and steel fabricator which led him to open his company All Steel Fabricators, Inc. in 1973 which he successfully built and managed until he retired in 1999 to become a farmer. He farmed the land that he loved right up until August 2020.
Dad loved his family and friends. Wendover was his happy place, his '51 Chevy became his favorite vehicle right next to his tractor and farm equipment.
Dad hunted, fished, waterskied and rode horses in his leisure time.
We love you and miss you and until we meet again, "Happy Trails".
Ned is survived by his wife, Joyce, his children, Deborah (Joe) Sudbury, Juliana Sommers, Pete (Sheila) Sommers and Denny (Nancy) Sommers, sister, Merla Kelsch, brother Scott Sommers, 8 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nephews, nieces and many dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Don, Ted, George and Joe, sisters, Faye and Geri and grandson, Brandon.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday 9/15/2020 at 10:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT 84123. Interment to follow after graveside. Condolences may be shared at memorialutah.com