Celebration of Life
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
At Her Home
Nell Kennedy Janiszewski
1927 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Born June 21, 1927, in Sandy, Utah, Nell died at home on May 6, 2019, at the age of 91. Nell is survived by two sons, three daughters, 20 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Janiszewski, her parents Joseph and Pearl Kennedy, six brothers, and five sisters. Nell was a non-denominational Christian and an active member of the Fraternal Order of the Pythian Sisters. She also was an avid reader and a devoted matriarch. A celebration of life will be held at her home on May 13, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 9 to May 11, 2019
