Nella Jo (Nielsen) Rasmussen

1924-2020

Salt Lake City, Utah-Nella Jo (Nielsen) Rasmussen passed away July 26, 2020 at the age of 95.

Born August 9, 1924 in Jerome, Idaho. She married the love of her life Owen Rasmussen in 1944 and raised two loving daughters.

She was a Registered Nurse at the Salt Lake County Hospital and completed her career at the University of Utah Medical Center. Jo was a member of the Rebekeh Lodge (the female affiliation of the Odd Fellows Lodge) where she had many memories and even better friendships. Jo enjoyed having family dinners, crocheting, reading, Milky Ways and always enjoyed shopping.

She was survived by her two daughters Susan Baker and Kristine Swisher, sister Verla Rae Bair, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

We were all blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Jo during her 95 years, A private service was held in her honor at Wasatch Lawn. She was laid to rest beside her beloved husband.

We would have loved to have a larger service and share your memories of this wonderful lady, but because of Covid-19 we would like for you to remember her in your own personal thoughts. Thank you to the Wentworth at Willowcreek staff for the kindness and love they showed to our mom. Also, thanks to Inspiration Hospice in her final days.



