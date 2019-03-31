|
1924 ~ 2019
Nellie passed away of natural causes on March 18, 2019 at Clearbrook Inn Living Center in Silverdale, Washington. Her loving family was at her side until she peacefully passed away in her sleep. She was deeply loved and respected by her family, friends and coworkers. Nellie was a devoted mother and wife as well as a very intelligent and independent business woman.
She was born in Axtel, Utah on November 9, 1924 to Victor L. and Nellie M. Hansen. She grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah. It was here that she met her future husband, Donald L. Peterson when she was only 14. Little did they know that seven years later they would marry on February 1, 1945 and had 43 wonderful years together until his death in 1988.
Nellie was intelligent, independent business women and had excellent people skills. She worked most of her career as an insurance underwriter at the Dale Barton Agency in Salt Lake City and continued to work there until well into her eighties. She was just too valuable to the firm to retire "early."
She was Episcopalian and was very active in her church, Cathedral Church of Saint Mark. In fact, she was even chosen to be on the committee to select a new dean. She faithfully attended church and as she got older, the church staff set up a special velvet armchair for her when she attended services.
Nellie was respected by her colleagues, loved by her family and devoted to her loved ones and God. The lives of all that she touched are better for it.
She is survived by her daughters: Janis (Gary) Hales of Anchorage, Alaska and Kim Petersen of Poulsbo, Washington; five grandchildren: Michelle (Dan) Ketchum of Anchorage, Alaska; Tracy Lahn of Anchorage, Alaska; Marta (Nick) Gailushas of Bonney Lake, Washington; Anna (Sig) Ratkoviak of Burien, Washington; Samantha Robbins of Copenhagen, Denmark: 10 great grandchildren; a nephew and several nieces including Roylene Hill of Layton, Utah, who was always there for Nellie when she lived in Salt Lake City. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Peterson and her daughter, Patricia Peterson.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Cathedral Church of Saint Mark, 231 East 100 South, Salt Lake City, Utah. Floral tributes are welcome, but if desired, donations can be made to the Cathedral Church of Saint Mark or The Work Activity Center.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019