Nellie Mae Nichols Stringer
Bluffdale-Heaven received another Angel on July 17th, 2020. Nellie Mae Nichols Stringer, age 80, of Bluffdale, UT passed away with her family by her side. She was born to the late William Nichols and Madge Gail Goff on May 27th 1940 in Murray.
Nellie was married to Wilford Arnold Stringer on June 3rd 1956 and sealed in the Salt Lake temple on August 7, 1972. Nellie is survived by her loving husband, brothers Paul and Ross and four sons Ricky, Rodney, Rory and Roy . She is also survived by nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Nellie was preceded by her children Cindy Ann and Randy and her brother Blain.
Nellie was devoted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved the gospel. She was a proud member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She enjoyed singing in the choir, crocheting, gardening, canning and oil painting. Nellie loved having picnics in the local Utah canyons and spending quality time with her family. She will be missed and loved by her family.
A special thank you to Rocky Mountain Hospice for their loving care in time of need.
Private family services will be held Thursday July 23rd, 2020 at Bluffdale South Stake Center located at 15429 S. Iron Horse Blvd. Bluffdale, UT. Interment will be at Larkin Cemetery at 1950 E. 10600 S. Sandy, UT.
Below is the link to view the services virtually at 10 am. http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/Events/bluffdaleutahsouthstake
