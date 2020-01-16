|
Nena Gae Burt Schofield
Sept 28, 1932 ~ Jan 14, 2020
Our Beloved wife, mother, grandmother sister and friend, Nena Gae Burt Schofield passed away on January 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Nena was born in Salt Lake City to Melvin and Pauline Burt on September 28, 1932. She married Robert Schofield on September 15, 1952 in the Salt Lake City Temple. They traveled and enjoyed life together for 67 wonderful years. She was blessed with six children, Deborah Rosenbaum (Doug), Susan, Michael (Yolanda), Gae Baker (Brent), Scott (Shelley) and Brad (Merlyn). She loved her 16 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren and they all adored her. She had a spunky and fun sense of humor and was always so fun to be around. Nena was avid USC fan saying living on the campus at USC while Bob finished school was one of the best times of her life. She will be greatly missed. Nena was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan. Sjurvived by her husband, chidren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and 4 siblings.
Funeral services will be held Saturday January 18, 2020 at the Yale Ward 1431 E. Gilmer Drive. Viewing will begin at 10:30 and the service will begin at 12:00 noon. Internment Larkin sunset Lawn, 2350 E. 1300 S.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020