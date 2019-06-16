|
|
Neta Fenstermaker
1931 ~ 2019
Neta McLean Fenstermaker passed away on June 12, 2019 in Sandy, Utah. She was born on April 25, 1931 in College Ward Utah to Joseph E. and Jennie R. Durrant McLean. Neta is survived by one sister, Barta McLean Walker, and five of six adult children, Teresa (Blaine) Phillips, F. Mark (Barbara) Fenstermaker, Scott (Diana) Fenstermaker, Connie (Craig) Slade, & Bryan (Darlene) Fenstermaker, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, other family members and friends. She is preceded in death by both her parents, five of her siblings, her husband Perry, and their son Jared L. Fenstermaker. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East, Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah. Viewings will be held on Tuesday from 6:30-8:30 pm and Wednesday from 1:00-2:00 pm at the same location. Graveside services will be at 8:30 am on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Coachella Valley Cemetery, 82925 Ave. 52, Coachella, Ca. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 16, 2019