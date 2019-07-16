|
Newel D. Ward
1924 ~ 2019
Newel David Ward, devoted husband, dedicated father, supportive grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend passed away peacefully in Salt Lake City, UT July 6, 2019. He was born in Declo, ID to George David Ward and Laura Amelia Rohlfing, August 25, 1924. After graduating from Declo High School, he worked at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT. In Salt Lake he met Celia Jane Thayne-the love of his life. They were married February 4, 1943 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Newel served in the United States Army during WWII. After the war, Newel worked at St. Regis Paper Company for 47 years, and as a part-time electrician. Newel was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Funeral Services: July 19, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT. Viewing: 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to funeral. Interment, Redwood Memorial Estates. Please go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary and to leave condolences.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 16 to July 17, 2019