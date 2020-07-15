Nicholas Anthony Shifrar

1990 ~ 2020

Nicholas Anthony Shifrar passed beyond this world in a quiet and peaceful place with his loving parents at his side on June 30th. He is the beloved son of Kenneth and Jacolin, and loving brother Christopher. He was loved and adored by his aunts and uncles, Christopher and Lynn Dehler, Jennifer Orellana, Beth Dehler, Rick Dehler, Pam and Bob Eagan, Mary Jo and Mark Taylor, Joe and Mia Shifrar, Emily and Scott Allison. He was also loved by his only surviving grandparent Louis Shifrar. Also survived by many cousins.

Nicholas had a quest for a noble and humane life. He was a gentle, passionate, radiant and an astonishingly kind soul. He was brilliantly creative, and passionate about writing poetry. He started the first poetry slam team for the University of Utah and enjoyed competing in poetry slam competitions both for the U of U and Salt Lake Arts Festival. He was musically gifted and loved his guitar and piano.

Nick Graduated from Judge Memorial Catholic HS in 2009, University of Utah in 2015 and University of Chicago School of Divinity with his Master's degree in 2019.

University of Chicago Divinity School was the highlight of his education and his life. He was admired by his professors and peers. Always an engaged student, he contributed to the program by instituting an Ethics Review Committee. One of his professors shared with us that he once chose as an epigraph for a piece of his writings a quote from Arthur Kleinman's What really matters "[I ]begin to question that the moral word: its sources, it's taken for granted commitments to do what it takes to succeed, and its consequences ".

Nicholas will be missed by many. Our family appreciates all the support from friends, family and faculty and students at University of Chicago Divinity School.

In Honor of Nick the University of Chicago Divinity School will be doing an online tribute on Sunday, June 19.

Another virtual tribute will be done sometime in August. To participate, please email to tributetonick@gmail.com and you will receive the link.

Memorial contributions in Nick's name can be made to Jewish Family Services "Music and Memory" program to aid seniors suffering from Alzheimer's.



