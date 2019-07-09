Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Wille
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Gustave Wille

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas Gustave Wille
1932 ~ 2019
Nicholas Gustave Wille, "The CANDY MAN", born April 19, 1932, passed away July 2, 2019. Our loving father Passed away peacefully at his home Due to complications from cancer. He lived his life that was full and on his terms. He served proudly in the Korean War as a Paratrooper. He was an amazing father to four sons. We are so thankful to have had him in our lives for as long as we did. He had a love for body building at a young age. He loved to ride his motorcycle right up to the age of 86. He took his last jump from a plane at the age of 80 with his son Nick. He was always quick to share his wisdom with anyone that was willing to listen. Pop never told us what we wanted to hear, he told us what we needed to hear. We know that he is at peace now and reunited with his parents his sisters and Brother. Pop you will always be our hero, till we see you again. Pop is Survived by his four sons Nick, Rick, Steven and George, 10 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren. www.broomheradfuneralhome.com
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
Download Now