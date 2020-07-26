1/1
Nicholas Hoggan
Nicholas Hoggan
2001 ~ 2020
Nicholas (Nick) Doran Hoggan, 18, of Holladay, Utah passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his mother, Amber; his father; Shaun; and his three brothers: Ethan, Tyler and Matthew. Nick was an active priest in his church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a recent high school graduate and Eagle Scout Award recipient. Nick loved his job and the wonderful people he worked with at Great Harvest Bread Company. Nick is best known for always living larger than life. His smile and laughter lit up every room he entered. His passion for reading and computer games knew no bounds. If he wasn't at his computer then he was gobbling up a book about Ancient Rome, philosophy, or science fiction. He could finish most books in a matter of days. Nick hungered for knowledge, and each year he won the award at his school for the most books checked out. He read every single one. Nick was an avid computer game enthusiast, his favorite game being League of Legends. He enthusiastically anticipated each moment that he could play with his best friend and cousin, Ryan. They spent hours strategizing, coordinating and implementing their game plans. Nick was a gaming legend.
Nick's love for his family and friends was deep and infinite. He was generous and compassionate and always willing to help someone who was struggling. Nick would look past anything to see the real person inside. He wanted everyone to know that he loved them. Nick frequently invited people to his home so they could be surrounded by the love, laughter and belonging that he felt there. Nick loved being home more than any place else.
Nick is now embraced by his Savior Jesus Christ and surrounded by His love. Nick's family anxiously looks forward to the day that they will be reunited eternally with him.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 East 4580 South, Millcreek, Utah.
To share online condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Elysian Burial Gardens
Memories & Condolences

July 24, 2020
I am so sorry Shaun and Amber for your loss. My heart is breaking for you and your family. You are all in my prayers.
Janene Christensen
Family
July 24, 2020
Nick was so much fun to work with at Great Harvest. I'll miss how he made us all laugh and smile. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Elisabeth Desous
Friend
July 23, 2020
Oh hoggans, please know our thoughts are with you. If you need anything, please don't hesitate to ask. With love Heather and family
Heather
Friend
July 23, 2020
This was my facebook post early this morning, even before I read his obituary. Love You Nick!!
Lesa Coleman-Taggart
Friend
July 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I will cherish the time I had getting to know Nick and all the little tidbits of information he loved to share! The bakery will not be the same without him. Run with Angel's Nick! We love you!
Lesa Taggart
Friend
