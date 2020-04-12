|
Nicholas Neil Saunders
1997 - 2020
Herriman, UT-Nicholas Neil Saunders, 22, of Herriman, UT was called home to his Heavenly Father on April 6, 2020. Nick was a giant of a man in many ways; he was 6'6" with giant sky-blue eyes, a giant laugh, and a personality bigger than life.
Born November 11, 1997 in West Jordan, Nick was born with incomplete feet and a shortened clubbed left hand. From one year old, he was a double amputee at the ankle, and walking in no time with or without prosthetics. Nick was a shining example of defying society's defining limitations his entire life. He ran, played sports, rock climbed, rode bikes, motorcycles, danced, and drove Jeeps rock-crawling. He was unstoppable!
He is survived by his parents, Tim & Heidi Saunders, his brother Brady and his sister Alyssa. He is also survived by both sets of Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles and lots of cousins. He is preceded in death by his beloved baby sister Lyla.
Because of the COVID-19 virus there will be a private graveside service only on Friday, April 17th. Those who wish are invited to honor him with a drive-by graveside tribute at 1:00pm at the Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park South Valley, 13001 S. 3600 W. Riverton, UT 84065.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 12 to Apr. 16, 2020