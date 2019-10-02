|
|
Nichole Catherine
Cady
July 11, 1985 ~ Sept. 23, 2019
She was taken from us suddenly and without cause at the age of 34. Nichole is survived by her parents, Jane and Rick, her brother, sisters, nephew and fiancé. Nichole was preceded in death by her father Thomas F. Cady and her grandparents Gerald James Vincent and Catherine and Donald Cady.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Oct. 6, 2019 from 2-5pm at the Hidden Cove Pavilion at the Sugar House Park. Please visit Nichole's Facebook Page facebook.com/nichole.cady.7
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019