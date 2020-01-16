Home

Oct 6, 1987 ~ Jan 16, 2015
We find it so hard to believe that it's been five years since we lost you. We continue to miss you every day. The reality of grief is that you never "get over it." We will grieve forever. It is now a part of us, and we have learned to adjust and live with it. We have rebuilt ourselves and our family around the loss we have suffered, but life will never be the same without you in it. We are changed since your death, but our love for you remains the same.
Love you always,
Mom, Dad, Ben, and your many friends
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020
