Nickolas D. Davies
1985 ~ 2019
Nickolas D. Davies, age 33, passed away June 10, 2019, at his home in Sandy, Utah.
Nic was born in Murray, Utah on July 30, 1985, to Mike and Becky Davies. He grew up in Sandy and attended Alta High School. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Professionally, Nic was a skilled crane operator working for Wadsworth Bros. Construction. One of his greatest joys in life was working alongside his brothers and father as they built bridges around the Western states. Nic had an uncanny ability to visually assess measurements with near perfect accuracy, earning him the proud nickname of 'eagle eye'. Nic loved the outdoors, camping in the woods, and spending time at one of his favorite destinations, the family farm in Fillmore. He was an excellent skier and treasured his time spent boating with family. Nic adored his nieces and nephews and was affectionately known to them as Uncle Nicky. He was well known to walk around in the summer with no shirt and no shoes. He loved music, and became a skilled self-taught guitar player in recent years. He owned and loved his classic "80's Mercedes" and drove it with pride. Nic was a simple person who never sought expensive or new things, and was much happier finding the one thing (whether that was a single pair of pants, shorts, hats or his Air Jordans) and staying loyal to those things for years. Nic was an old soul; he loved newspapers, maps and crossword puzzles; and was often seen completing a new puzzle every week. He was also a known connoisseur of Sherbet ice cream and enjoyed drinking a tall glass of milk from a Mason jar.
Nic had a gifted mind. His intelligence and wit were readily available in his detailed stories that always included a hilarious punchline. He sought nothing more than to love and be loved. While we are sad that we will be separated from Nic for a time, we know he is truly happy to be reunited with his beloved older brother Tim on the other side.
Nic was preceded in death by his brother Tim, sister-in-law Megan, Clarence W. Davies; David and Marilyn Hughes. He is survived by his parents Mike and Becky Davies, his siblings Zach; Luke; Jason (Leah); Meagan (Paul) Peterson; Austin (Abrielle); and Kaitlyn (Chris) Reese. 18 nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held Friday, June 14th at 1:00pm at the Londonderry LDS meetinghouse; 11164 South Londonderry Drive Sandy, Utah. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Larkin Mortuary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 13, 2019