1/1
Nickolas Michael May
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nickolas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
8/7/1969 ~ 11/22/2020
Nick was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 7, 1969 to Craig May and Rebecca Lee Fretwell. He passed away on November 22, 2020. Nick married Sandi Laub in November 1990, later divorced.
He is survived by his father; daughter, Demi (Bobby) Herrera; grandchildren, Austin and Savanna; brother, Brian; step-sister, Jami Curinga; uncle, Jess; special friend, Jeanne; nieces, Ellie, Nicole, Rian, Ally, and Bella; and many friends including Pepsi Dave, Double D, Darin, and Spencer. Nick was preceded in death by his mother; brother, Greg; step-brother, Eric Stout; and grandparents.
Nick loved motorcycles and his Lincoln Town Car. The 2000's were his survival years. In 2003 he survived a fall and brain injury in the Escalante Wilderness area, thanks to the heroism of his daughter, Demi. He also survived an attempted murder in St. George at the hands of an evil meth addict. Alas, Nickolas couldn't save himself.
Nick had a dynamic personality and was always the life of the party. He will be missed greatly.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Share your memories at Serenicare.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Serenicare Funeral Home
2281 South West Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
801-906-0490
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Serenicare Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved