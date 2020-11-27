8/7/1969 ~ 11/22/2020
Nick was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 7, 1969 to Craig May and Rebecca Lee Fretwell. He passed away on November 22, 2020. Nick married Sandi Laub in November 1990, later divorced.
He is survived by his father; daughter, Demi (Bobby) Herrera; grandchildren, Austin and Savanna; brother, Brian; step-sister, Jami Curinga; uncle, Jess; special friend, Jeanne; nieces, Ellie, Nicole, Rian, Ally, and Bella; and many friends including Pepsi Dave, Double D, Darin, and Spencer. Nick was preceded in death by his mother; brother, Greg; step-brother, Eric Stout; and grandparents.
Nick loved motorcycles and his Lincoln Town Car. The 2000's were his survival years. In 2003 he survived a fall and brain injury in the Escalante Wilderness area, thanks to the heroism of his daughter, Demi. He also survived an attempted murder in St. George at the hands of an evil meth addict. Alas, Nickolas couldn't save himself.
Nick had a dynamic personality and was always the life of the party. He will be missed greatly.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Share your memories at Serenicare.com