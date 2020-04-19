|
Nicola (Nicki) Jane Hopwood, age 57, passed away peacefully in the early hours on Wednesday 15th April. She was born 9th August 1962 to Raymond Leslie Hopwood and Shirley Dorothy (Waldock) Hopwood in St Albans, England.
She was always a hard-working, conscientious student at her school, and then went on to study PE at Bedford College to become a PE teacher. This was where she found her love for America as she used to go there to help in summer camps. With this in mind she decided, in her late teenage years, to live in America and began her quest as a student getting a degree in social work. This was where Nicki found her true vocation in life and worked for agencies that counselled teenagers that had been abused or were abusers themselves. Nicki was a skilled, caring and compassionate counsellor and helped hundreds of children, teenagers and families within Utah where she had made her home. She was a wonderful lady with a love for life and a wonderful knack of caring and seeing the potential of people around her. She was able to reach teenagers in a positive and deep way. She leaves behind her Mother, sister, Niece, and Nephew in England but also friends in America who have been a family to her. She has touched so many lives and although having had many struggles and painful experiences throughout her life has remained true and positive to herself, taking on each challenge with a sense of strength and courage. Her membership of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has sustained her positive outlook on life and seen her through these good and bad experiences. She knew that she was "going home" and would be with Heavenly Father and be reunited with her Father who Passed away last year and other friends that have gone before. She was honest, caring and obedient to the gospel and had tremendous hope and faith. Towards the end of her life she would enjoy the thrill of singing time in Primary! A true daughter of God who will be sorely missed by all her family, American and English and friends. God bless her!
A graveside service will take place on Monday, April 20, 2020 in the Lehi City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to The Bradley Center for Grieving Children and Families at https://bradleycentergrief.org/donate/ or to PO Box 1115 West Jordan, Utah 84088.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020