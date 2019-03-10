Home

Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Nina Sheffield
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Nina Jones Sheffield


Nina Jones Sheffield Obituary
1925 ~ 2019
Nina Jones Sheffield passed away peacefully March 6, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah, surrounded by her loving family. Born on Dec. 3, 1925, in Amalga, Utah, to William Jones and Laura Bertha Meyer Jones. She was the ninth of ten children. She married Clyde Bodrero Sheffield on July 24, 1948, in Elko, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Jordan River L.D.S. Temple.
Nina is survived by her children: Linda Whitney, Marilyn Hendriksen (Dennis), Kim J., and Karen Robinson (Roldo); her grandchildren: Lisa, Kathi and Greg S. Whitney, Kelli and Brian S. Hendriksen, and Matthew, Bethany, Laura, Melissa and Emma Robinson and 16 great-grandchildren. Nina was preceded in death by her husband, son-in-law Clinton Whitney, grandson Braden Sheffield Robinson, her parents and 9 siblings.
Viewings will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 5-6 p.m. and Monday, March 11, 2019, from 10-11 a.m. Funeral at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019. All services will be held at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 So. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah.
For full obituary please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019
