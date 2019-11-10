Home

1949 - 2019
Nov 20, 1949 ~ Nov 1, 2019
Nina Sumiko Yonetani, sadly passed away on Saturday, November 1, 2019, at age 69, due to cancer.
She was born on November 20 to Tatsuo "Kay" and Yukimi Yonetani in Ogden, Utah. After graduating from high School, Nina attended the University of Utah. She worked for several firms as an accountant, finishing her career at KSL after over 20 years of service.
Nina loved to read mysteries, do puzzles, especially Sudoku and Jigsaw puzzles.
She is survived by her sisters and brothers, Bessie Oakes (John), Glen (Nanette), Dale (Emily), Mage (Bill Case) and Dennis. Nina also is survived by her nieces, Jessica Yonetani, Lindsay (Dan) Wilbur, their daughter Yumiko, and nephew Conner Yonetani. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, John.
Private graveside services were held in Ogden, officiated by Rev. Jerry Hirano of the Buddhist Church.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the St. Joseph Villa, 451 Bishop Federal Lane, Salt Lake City, UT 84115.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Joseph Villa for their kind and patient treatment of Nina.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019
