Noberto Martinez


1933 - 2019
Noberto "Nobby" Martinez
1933 ~ 2019
Taylorsville, UT-On September 13, 2019 we lost the Keystone of our family. Nobby was born on May 7, 1933 in Questa, New Mexico to Alberto and Urcina Martinez. He served his Country as a Medic in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Germany and received the National Defense Service Medal - Army Occupational Medal (Germany), and Good Conduct Medal. Nobby returned from the Army to marry his sweetheart Esther Rodriguez on May 1, 1955, in Grand Junction Colorado. Moving to Salt Lake City in 1957, Nobby and Esther began to raise their family. Nobby was reunited with his Father and Mother, along with two brothers and a sister who preceded him to heaven. Nobby is survived by his wife of 64 years Esther, and his children Ronald (Twila), Janie May Martinez, Donna (Ray) Wilson, Joyce (Ken) Miles, Richard (Terina), and Billie Jo (Frank) Lucero, along with 19 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren, as well as one brother and two sisters. Nobby loved his family unconditionally, and was always the peacekeeper with his words of wisdom. There will be a major hole in our hearts, as we will miss him tremendously. Thank you Dad for being such a loving and wonderful man to our family. Until we meet again, we will love you and never forget you. We Love You Dad ! A viewing for Nobby will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah, from 6pm-8pm, as well as Saturday, September 21 from 12pm - 1:30pm. Funeral Services will be held Saturday September 21, 2019 at 2pm at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
