1918 ~ 2020
Nola Clement Barker passed away on July 28, 2020 in Taylorsville, Utah of causes incident to age. She was 102 years old. Nola was born in Talmage, Utah on January 22, 1918, the daughter of Darius Alva Clement and Araminta Peterson. She grew up in Magna and Fairview, Utah. She married Don R. Barker in 1937. They divorced in 1946. She lived in Lehi, American Fork, Salt Lake City, Sandy, and Taylorsville, Utah.
Nola is survived by one brother, Donald (Sally) Clement, two sons Raeldon (Dana) Barker and Dennis Barker, her son-in-law Brent Herrick, ten grandchildren, and 30 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her brothers Lloyd and Grant and her sisters Theora Clement, Nelda Wilson, and Leah Larsen, her daughter Geralee Herrick, and her daughter-in-law Gayla Barker.
She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Relief Society and Young Women organizations. She loved to listen to general conferences of the Church and would record and listen to them over and over.
She worked for the Veterans Administration for 23 years as a medical transcriptionist. Nola had an extraordinary vocabulary and was an exceptional speller. She was a talented poet and was a member of the Utah State Poetry Society.
Her hobbies included arts and crafts such as knitting, crocheting, flower making, and brass work. She loved to make candy and bake pies and cookies for family and friends.
Nola's greatest treasures were her children and grandchildren. She called them her "precious gems". Her family thinks she was a precious gem. She was kind, loving, and generous with a wonderful sense of humor.
Her family wishes to extend their gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and aides of Good Shepherd Home Care and Hospice for the love and care they gave Nola. Thanks also to the residents, management and staff of Legacy Village in Taylorsville for their kindness and support of Nola over the past several years.
A Viewing for family and friends will be held Saturday, August 1st, from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at Utah Valley Mortuary, 1966 West 700 North, Lindon, Utah. Private family services to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Fairview Cemetery in Fairview, Utah.
