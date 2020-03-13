Home

Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-6641

Nolan Reid Slaugh

Nolan Reid Slaugh Obituary
1939 ~ 2020
Our beloved husband, father and grandfather Nolan Reid Slaugh of West Valley City, died March, 10, 2020.
Nolan was born May, 31 1939 in Vernal Utah to Hyrum and Bertha Slaugh. Nolan was married to Carolyn Martinsen on June, 5 1959.
Nolan and Carolyn have five children; Mike (Lisa) Slaugh, Patty (Paul) Halladay, Rod Slaugh, Judy (Lynn )Aardema , Rick (Mandy) Slaugh. Bonus daughter Ella(Clyde)Early and 39 grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 17, at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Ward house at 3671 South Oldham St., West Valley City, where friends may call Monday, March 16 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. prior to services on Tuesday. Funeral Directors, Neil O'Donnell and Sons. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 West 4100 South.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
