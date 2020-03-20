Home

Peel Funeral Home
8525 West 2700 South
Magna, UT 84044
(801) 250-2624
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
Valley View Memorial Park
Nona Veyonne Dixon


1930 - 2020
Nona Veyonne Dixon Obituary
Nona Veyonne Dixon
1930 ~ 2020
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend passed away Sunday March 15, 2020 at the age of 89 at the Beehive Home in Herriman Utah.
Veyonne was born in Boise, Idaho July 11, 1930 to Einar (Mike) and Wanda B. Campbell.
VeYonne married James Ronald Dixon in the Logan Temple Sept. 1, 1950.
They were blessed with five daughters and one son. Debra Kay Knudsen Christensen, Janice (John) Morgan, Brent Dixon, Linda (Kim) Hood, Nancy (Shawn) Bennett and Donnie (Wayne) Christensen.
We want to thank the employees of the Beehive Home and the Canyon Hospice who took loving care of mom during her short stay.
Because of the virus concerns a graveside service will be held Saturday March 21, 2020 at Valley View Memorial Park for immediate family and a memorial service will be held at a future date.
Please see the full obituary online at www.PeelFuneralHome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 20, 2020
