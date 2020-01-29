Home

Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Unity Park
200 West 400 South
Ivins, UT
View Map
Norbertus "Bery" Doms


1960 - 2020
Norbertus "Bery" Doms Obituary
Norbertus "Bery" Johannus Doms, III
Dec 5, 1960 ~ Jan 26, 2020
St. George - Norbertus "Bery" Doms was born December 5, 1960 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Norbertus "Bert" and Johanna "Ann" Doms. Bery passed away January 26, 2020 in St. George, Utah. He married Lynsey Eyre on June 7, 2008.
Bery lived the American dream. He worked in the elevator industry his entire adult life, which provided for his family. He taught Lynsey how to ride and together they rode their Harley Davidsons all over the American Southwest, enjoying its blue skies and sunshine. He had a passion for cooking and could build anything he wanted with his hands. He was a father and a friend to many, known for his open arms and open home.
Bery is survived by his wife, Lynsey; children: Johnny (Laura) Doms, Jordan Doms, and Caleb Kunz; grandsons: Finn and Aylin Doms; sister, Coleta (David) Swenson; and brother, Roger (Malinda) Doms.
Friends and family are invited to join a celebration of life on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Unity Park, 200 West 400 South, Ivins, Utah.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020
